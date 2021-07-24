Chapter 206 of ‘Dr. Stone’ Will Not Be Released This Week; New Release Date And Spoilers

Senku is aware that Stone World is set to get its first computer. The desire of having a computer is going to be realized soon now that they have a genius in Sai Nanami.

Because “Dr. Stone” Chapter 206 will not be released this week, fans will have to wait to see the marvel unfold in the Stone World. The manga is now on a two-week hiatus.

Chapter 206 of “Dr. Stone” will now be released on August 9th. The creators of the “Dr. Stone” manga, Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki, are taking a sabbatical for study, according to Anime News Network.

“Dr. Stone” Senku’s endeavor to build the Stone World’s first computer is anticipated to be depicted in Chapter 206. In the form of Sai, he has a computer programmer. Senku is ecstatic that they would be able to use a computer for the first time.

Ryusui began Chapter 205 of “Dr. Stone” by praising Sai’s colossal intellect. Sai, on the other hand, thought he was exaggerating by making some outrageous assertions.

Ryusui ignored him, telling Chrome and the others that he knew Sai better than they did. He went on to say that his sibling had been ignoring his mental abilities since he was four years old.

Sai multiplied two lengthy integers instead of adding them, according to Ryusui. Meanwhile, Sai was becoming irritated since he believed mental math was useless. He made the point that anyone can do what he can.

Sai’s enthusiasm for video games was evident in a flashback sequence, and all he wanted to do was play and program them. Ryusui, on the other hand, asked him to construct a racetrack and optimize the racing lines.

Sai bolted from the continual pressure. Later, he contacted Senku and inquired about the time it would take to construct a modern computer. Senku informed him that it would take five years since obtaining semiconductors in the Stone World was tough.

Sai was disappointed, but decided to keep coding with a pencil. Senku was fascinated by Sai’s ability to write machine code that could communicate directly with a computer.

Senku was informed by Sai that he had written a code for the game “Dragon Quest.” Senku announced that they can build a computer using Sai’s superior skills.

The “Dr. Stone” manga may be found on Viz and Manga Plus.