Chapter 170 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Has Been Postponed: New Release Date, Preview, And Spoilers

Megumi Fushiguro and Reggie Star are gearing up for their one-on-one confrontation. The much-anticipated fight will have to wait as “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 170 will not be released this week.

Chapter 170 “Jujutsu Kaisen” manga has been postponed due to a one-week hiatus in the manga. The new chapter will be released on January 3, 2022.

Ducky, a Twitter user, offered a peek of Chapter 170 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” According to the leaks, both Megumi and Reggie are eager to go all out, but it’s unclear how powerful Reggie is.

Can Megumi and Fumihiko Takaba defeat Iori Hazenoki and Reggie?

“Megumi and Reggie!” they exclaim. What percentage of Reggie’s powers have been completely demonstrated…?! Will Takaba and Fushiguro get it out of the Land of Death alive?!” Chapter 170 has a sneak peek.

Fumihiko arrived in the previous episode, “Tokyo Colony 1 – Part 9,” and saved Megumi’s life. He told Megumi that he can tell if someone is good or bad by looking at their face.

Meanwhile, because he had shielded him, Megumi was ready to trust. Reggie asked Iori if he knew anything about this new persona somewhere else.

Iori was perplexed and inquired about his origins. Takaba was unsure if he wanted to know if he was amusing or not.

Iori, on the other hand, made it clear that he wanted to know when he arrived. He laughed at the question and went on to tell a joke.

Iori was cautioned by Reggie that they should be prepared for an attack. Takaba, on the other hand, made a lukewarm joke and failed to impress his audience.

Takaba introduced himself as an entertainer and charged right into Iori’s face. He delivered a hard kick, and Iori flew away as a result of the collision.

Reggie observed that the opponent was quick, and that the cursed energy had risen rapidly. Furthermore, Takaba’s productivity changed dramatically. Reggie warned Iori to be cautious because the adversary was formidable.

Takaba requested Megumi to demonstrate her skill, and she assaulted Reggie.

Every week, new chapters of “Jujutsu Kaisen” are released. On Manga Plus and Viz, fans can read the digital version of the chapter.