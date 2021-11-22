Chapter 167 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ has been postponed; a new release date has been set, and spoilers have been revealed.

Hiromi Higuruma and Yuji Itadori are on the same page when the former asks Itadori if he has ever killed anyone, as Higuruma has done.

Itadori and Higuruma are likely to link up in “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 167, according to the concluding moments of Chapter 166. Fans will have to wait a little longer because the manga is now on hiatus.

Chapter 167 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” has been pushed back to December 5, according to Manga Plus. Ducky, a Twitter user, has offered a sneak peek at the next chapter.

The preview for Chapter 167 states, “That vulnerability is the torch that illuminates the darkness.”

Recap of Chapter 166 of “Jujutsu Kaisen”

A flashback started the chapter. Yoshizawa asked Higuruma if he wanted to be a prosecutor or a defense lawyer. Yoshizawa then inquired if he intended to pursue a career as a judge.

The scene changed to Judgeman convicting Itadori of murdering people in Shibuya. He read out his sentence and sentenced him to death with confiscation.

Higuruma drew his Executioner’s Sword very instantly. He said that Itadori had suffered the toughest punishment he had ever seen.

After confiscation took away Itadori’s capacity to wield his cursed energy, Higuruma was ready to cut him with the Executioner’s Sword.

Higuruma explained that empathizing with human emotions means comprehending their flaws before assaulting Itadori. He was, however, fed up with it. Itadori, on the other hand, was prepared to confront Higuruma without the aid of cursed energy.

Itadori hurled the chairs towards Higuruma, who demolished them quickly and pursued the former.

Higuruma recognized how powerful Itadori was as the combat between the fighters progressed. Higuruma told Yoshizawa that he couldn’t be a judge since he found people “weak and unattractive,” therefore the chapter reverted to flashback format. Furthermore, he lacked the ambition to run for such a high position in the legal system.

Returning to the present, Higuruma stated that he knew Itadori was not the perpetrator of the crime. Sukuna, who had overridden Itadori’s consciousness, was the murderer, according to the evidence envelope.

Higuruma deemed Itadori blameless near the end of the chapter and even decided to award him 100 points.

