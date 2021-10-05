Chapter 162 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Has Been Postponed: New Release Date And Spoilers

Remi strikes a bargain with Megumi Fushiguro, and it appears that she has acquired a bodyguard. Because “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 162 will not be released this week, fans will have to wait for all of the excitement in the Culling Game.

The new chapter of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released on October 17 after a one-week delay, according to Manga Plus. The chapter will be available in print on October 18th.

Ducky, a Twitter user, has posted a peek of Chapter 162 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

The short preview stated, “An invitation to the road of slaughter…”

Hanyu, a player in the Culling Game, was shown bossing over a person named Amai in Chapter 161 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” If something came up, she told him to signal her.

Megumi advised Yuji Itadori outside the barrier to be wary of reincarnated sorcerers from the past. Yuji agreed with him, but demanded that Megumi explain herself.

Megumi informed him that some of the sorcerers date back over 1000 years, and that fighting to the death was typical at the time. He went on to say that this was most likely the reason the sorcerers signed contracts with Kenjaku, because they could kill as many players as they wanted.

He was also afraid that Higuruma and Kashimo were ancient sorcerers who would refuse to negotiate.

A Kogane appeared in front of them and asked whether they wanted to enter the barrier and take part in the ongoing Culling Game. Megumi advised Yuji to concentrate on Higuruma and get as much information as possible on him.

They were separated as soon as they passed through the barrier. When a player crosses the barrier, the Culling Game assigns that player to one of nine randomly selected areas.

Itadori noticed a young man with a flashlight and assumed he was leading him. He was, however, indicating Hanyu, his partner.

Hanyu appeared out of nowhere and slammed into Yuji. They smashed into multiple highrises before Yuji was able to recover. The abrupt onslaught astonished him, but Hanyu was impressed by Yuji’s tenacity. A player named Remi confronted Megumi elsewhere.

“Jujutsu Kaisen” chapters are available on Manga Plus and Viz.