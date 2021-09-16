Chapter 159 Leaks, Spoilers: Higuruma Hiromi’s Past in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

In the last chapter, a new character named Higuruma Hiromi was introduced. The newest leaks and spoilers from Chapter 159 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” indicate that the forthcoming issue will focus on Higuruma’s life. “Judgment” is said to be the title of the new chapter.

Ducky, a Twitter user, published the summary of Chapter 159 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” Higuruma was a lawyer in the past, according to the beginning of the chapter.

According to the narrator, 99 percent of Japanese trials result in guilty convictions. As a lawyer, Higuruma thoroughly investigates each case and works tirelessly to defend his client if he believes the defendant is innocent. His coworkers are perplexed, and his clients despise him since he continues to fail to prove their innocence.

Higuruma later explains to a coworker that he is not attempting to aid the poor or save the weak; rather, he is attempting to open his eyes and accept everything.

Higuruma is found not guilty in Chapter 159 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” However, he anticipates that the prosecution will file an appeal, and he is correct. Higuruma points out that he will never be able to show any of his defendants not guilty because the system is set on proving them guilty.

Higuruma is seen smashing his desk with a mallet near the end of the trial, drawing the attention of everyone in the courtroom. He declares that they are ready to start over.

Behind him, a black figure that resembles the Greek goddess Themis appears. The figure’s face is white with patched eyes.

Higuruma declares that he is a player in the Culling Game at the end of Chapter 159 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

Kogane disclosed the identities of two key players in the current Culling Game in the previous chapter, one of them was Higuruma.

A player added a new rule to the game, according to Kogane. This new rule gave players access to details about other players, such as their names, current colony, points, and the amount of rules they have contributed.

Fans may read Chapter 159 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” online at Viz and Manga Plus. The chapter’s digital edition will be available this Friday.