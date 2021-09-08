Chapter 158 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ contains spoilers and a preview of Yuji Itadori’s Fever.

After sustaining three unguarded hits, Yuji Itadori is still standing in front of Kinji Hakari. When Hakari sees Itadori’s fever, he is blown away. The leaks, spoilers, and raw scans for Chapter 158 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” are likely to come on Thursday.

Ducky, a Twitter user, has offered a sneak peek at Chapter 158. The sneak peek reveals what fans might expect as Hakari begins to listen to Megumi Fushiguro, Itadori, and Panda.

“Hakari is moved by Itadori’s devotion! Itadori and Hakari had a fight!! Will he be able to make his point?” read a sneak peek at the next chapter

In the previous chapter of “Jujutsu Kaisen,” Kirara was tied down by Fushiguro, who had effectively cracked the former’s cursed technique.

Kirara pondered if Fushiguro was astute enough to plot his Divine Dog’s attack on her.

Fushiguro responded that he took a chance and recognized that the person with the most cursed energy would pull the strings. He went on to say that the Divine Dog initially drew him in, but that he later strengthened his energies and overcame the Divine Dog.

Suddenly, Fushiguro let go of Kirara and stooped down, pleading with her to listen to them. Kirara made the decision to listen to what they had to say.

Itadori flew out of the monitor room at that same moment. He was severely bruised. Hakari, without a doubt, was to blame for his predicament.

Itadori wanted Fushiguro and Panda to remain back, so Fushiguro and Panda agreed to help. Hakari punched Itadori in the face as he walked out of the room.

Itadori was not even opposing the blows, which perplexed Hakari. Itadori, on the other hand, had no intention of avoiding the attacks. It appeared to be his technique of persuading Hakari to accept him.

Surprisingly, Hakari was willing to listen, but with a caveat. He stated that he would listen as long as Itadori stood. Kirara notified Hakari that they require his assistance.

Because they were meeting for the first time, Hakari asked Itadori why he would come to him. Itadori added that his senior had complimented him on his strength. Hakari landed another punch before Itadori could offer anything else.

Hakari’s fists seemed to hurt a lot, as if someone was hitting Itadori with a serrated bat.

Itadori managed to impress Hakari as the chapter went, and the latter agreed to speak with him.

This Sunday, Chapter 158 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released. Manga Plus and Viz will have the digital version of the chapter. The print edition will be available on Monday.