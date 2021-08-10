Chapter 155 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will not be released this week; a preview and new arrival date have been released.

Yuji Itadori begins negotiations with Hakari for the first time. Kirara recognizes Itadori as a Jujutsu High student and is attempting to stop him. The release of Chapter 155 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” has been postponed, so fans will have to wait to see all of the excitement from Hakari’s underground fight club.

Weekly Shonen Jump is still on hiatus, so the manga will be on hiatus for a week. The online version of “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 155 will be available on August 22nd, and the print version will be available on August 23rd.

Ducky, a Twitter user, has offered a sneak peek at Chapter 155.

“What is Hakari’s true motive? Yuji has a successful meeting with Hakari! Will he be able to reach an agreement with Hakari? ” Read Chapter 155 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” as a preview.

Panda meets Megumi Fushiguro in Chapter 154 of the manga. Panda inquired as to whether Itadori could meet Hakari.

Fushiguro was perplexed as to why Panda had not approached him. He admitted that he knew where Hakari was, but that he couldn’t go close to his monitor room for some reason.

Panda suspected Satoru was employing a cursed technique. It was, however, Kirara’s cursed technique in this occasion.

When Kirara is in the room with Hakari, Fushiguro wonders if the same thing happens. He wondered if Itadori would be able to persuade Hakari. Itadori has a nice demeanor, according to Panda, and he can persuade him.

Panda and Fushiguro, on the other hand, were prepared for the worst-case situation. They intended to take over the surrounding areas and eliminate the guards. Panda reassured him that he would not harm anyone.

Fushiguro, on the other hand, was concerned about security cameras. Panda claimed to be aware of camera locations and blind areas. Hakari and Kirara were Panda’s sole concerns. If the negotiations fail, they have decided to abandon Hakari.

Kirara also met with Itadori and directed him to Hakari’s room. Meanwhile, Fushiguro and Panda began dealing with the lower-ranking thugs. Kirara, on the other hand, noticed them together and assumed they were planning something terrible against Hakari.

Fushiguro fired his Divine Dog, but due to Kirara’s cursed technique, it was unable to reach her. Inside the monitor room, Hakari made Itadori an intriguing idea.

The digital version of the manga chapters from “Jujutsu Kaisen” may be found on Viz and Manga Plus.