Celebrities Pregnant in 2022: 8 Stars Expecting Babies in the New Year

The start of the new year signifies the beginning of a new chapter with 365 days of new opportunities. When the year 2022 arrives, there will be a slew of pregnant celebrities preparing to give birth.

Several celebrities made baby announcements in the last months of 2021 and continued to flaunt a developing baby belly as the new year approached.

While some pregnancy rumors began as rumors, some celebrities confirmed they were expecting a new addition to their family.

Here are eight celebrities expecting to give birth in 2022, ranging from Kylie Jenner to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence

