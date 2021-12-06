Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for the Lifetime Movie “Secretly Santa”

The debut of “Secretly Santa,” starring Alicia Dea Josipovic and Travis Nelson, continues Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” programming event tonight.

Fans will be treated to a treat when they get to know Josipovic for the first time. While she isn’t renowned for any other Christmas films or Lifetime movies, fans may remember her from a higher-profile role on “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” in which she played Biana. While Josipovic is a newcomer, Nelson is a familiar face to Lifetime viewers. He starred in upTV’s holiday film “Mistletoe Magic,” as well as the network films “Homemade Christmas,” “Obsession: Stalked By My Lover,” “Obsession: Escaping My Ex,” and “Obsession: Her Final Vengeance.” So, what’s going to happen in this movie? Let’s have a look.

A synopsis states, “Miranda (Josipovic) and Paul (Nelson) are business rivals who meet by chance at a costumed Santa crawl and spend a passionate evening together without learning each other’s names.” “As their internet romance progresses, their businesses converge, forcing them into an unwelcome alliance.” However, a natural dislike for one another begins to turn into something more, and both begin to wonder if their hearts belong in their virtual romances—or with one another.

“As they clash while working on a holiday gift-giving software,” the narrative ends, “their hearts must reconcile their online love when unexpected feelings arise for one another.”

Will they discover the truth before the holidays?

Lifetime’s “Secretly Santa” premieres Monday at 8 p.m. EST.