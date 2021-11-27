Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for the Hallmark Movie “Christmas At Castle Hart.”

“Christmas at Castle Hart,” the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s extremely cheerful holiday season. The film, which stars Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend, will have its world premiere on Saturday night.

Chabert has become a regular on the network over the years, starring in various projects on both Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, so fans will be pleased to see her in this new feature. “The Crossword Mysteries,” “A Wish or Christmas,” “Moonlight in Vermont,” “All of My Heart: Inn Love,” “The Sweetest Christmas,” “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “My Secret Valentine,” “Love on Safari,” “All of My Heart: The Wedding,” “Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe,” “Love, romance & Chocolate,” “Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe,” “Pride, Prejudice & “Christmas in Rome,” “Winter in Vail,” “A Christmas Waltz,” “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas,” and “Sweet Carolina” are among the songs featured on the album. Fans will see Townsend for the first time in a Hallmark movie, though he has previously been in a number of different shows on other networks. Carl Kolchak on “Night Stalker,” XIII on “XIII: The Series,” Jack McAllister on “Betrayal,” and Dr. Samuel Wainwright on “Salem” are among his previous roles. Aoife Spratt (), Ali Hardiman(), and Donna Anita Nikolaisen () also star.

So, what can viewers expect from this exceptional film, which stars a newcomer as well as a Hallmark veteran? Let’s have a look.

“Newly unmarried and jobless after losing a waitressing job shortly before Christmas,” a synopsis states, “responsible Brooke Bennett (Chabert) is persuaded to go on a holiday adventure by her exuberant sister Margot (Hardiman).” “They decide to journey to Ireland in pursuit of their Irish ancestors, fulfilling their father’s longstanding dream.” Brooke meets Aiden Hart in the local tavern when they arrive, and soon learns that he is the Earl of Glaslough (Townsend).” Aiden has returned home for the first time in years, despite a chilly welcome from his sister, Siobhan (Spratt), but when a major event at the family’s estate is jeopardized by the event planner’s cancellation two weeks before the event, he steps in to save the day.

Aiden makes introductions and they are hired to take over the renowned evening, believing Brooke and Margot to be high-profile New York City event planners," the synopsis reveals. "The problem is, Margot has convinced Siobhan and Aiden that Brooke is Paige Monahan (Nikolaisen), the person who just fired them." As Brooke and Aiden work together, sparks naturally fly.