Carrie Bradshaw’s legacy could be ruined, according to Sarah Jessica Parker, who is concerned about Chris Noth’s allegations.

Sarah Jessica Parker, star of “Sex and the City,” is reportedly concerned that actor Chris Noth’s sexual assault charges may jeopardize the reputation of her renowned character Carrie Bradshaw.

Following Noth’s return to the role of Big in the “And Just Like That” reboot, a number of women have accused him of sexual assault. Parker is said to be “heartbroken” over the allegations. “She is extremely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and enraged that she and the rest of the cast have been forced into this situation,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s not about the money; it’s about her legacy,” says the narrator. Carrie was all about assisting women, and now people are claiming that they have been harmed while she was in charge.” Parker was “blindedsided” by the news after the charges against Noth were made public. “She is quite aware of the power that comes with being Carrie Bradshaw. Although SJP understands that this is about him, not her, she feels like she has let everyone down,” the insider explained.

Parker’s sentiments about the claims surfaced after Noth was seen taking a solemn stroll around Central Park on Christmas Day. Noth appeared attentive at one point during the visit, as he sat on a park bench and spoke on the phone.

After two women revealed their tales with The Hollywood Reporter about sexual assaults that occurred in 2004 and 2015, Noth issued a statement on Dec. 16 disputing the allegations.

“The allegations leveled against me by persons I met years, if not decades ago are totally false,” Noth said at the time.

“These things may have happened 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no means no – that’s a boundary I didn’t cross.” The encounters were mutually beneficial. It’s tough not to be suspicious of the timing of these reports. I’m not sure why they’re appearing now, but one thing is certain: I did not abuse these women.” Parker, as well as her “And Just Like That” co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, issued a statement about the situation.

"We are heartbroken to learn of Chris Noth's charges. The statement added, "We support the ladies who have come forward and shared their sad experiences." "We see that it must be a difficult task, and we applaud them for it." Since then, Noth's talent agency has dropped him and he has been sacked from the company.