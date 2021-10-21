Carlos Correa or Corey Seager Could Sign With The Yankees In 2022, According To Rumors.

The New York Yankees have prioritized shortstop as a position to improve in the offseason. Fortunately for the Yankees, they will have a plethora of free agent choices to address that problem.

After the 2021 World Series, several All-Star-caliber shortstops will be available on the open market. For the 2022 MLB season, Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Javy Baez, and Marcus Semien are all unsigned.

There’s a high chance one of those players will step in to fill the vacuum left by Gleyber Torres, who was moved from shortstop to second base late in the regular season by the Yankees.

At a news conference announcing Aaron Boone’s re-signing as the team’s manager, Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman noted, “Bottom line, shortstop is an area of need.” “I believe Gleyber’s best position is second base.” The Yankees have only one year left on Cashman’s contract. It could be his last season as the franchise’s general manager unless the team makes substantial adjustments and goes on a deep playoff run.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Yankees are anticipated to sign one of the aforementioned shortstops, most likely Correa or Seager.

The Yankees had been rumored to be interested in acquiring Seager for months. Despite missing significant time with the Los Angeles Dodgers due to injuries in previous seasons, the 27-year-old has a career slash line of.297/.367/.504. Seager had a.915 OPS with 16 home runs in 95 games this season.

Seager’s postseason experience is maybe the most intriguing aspect of his profile. Seager was named MVP of both the National League Championship Series and the World Series in 2020. In 18 postseason games, he hit.328/.425/.746 with eight home runs.

Over the last 12 seasons, the Yankees’ lineup has failed to produce huge hits on numerous occasions, resulting in no World Series appearances. In the 2021 AL Wild-Card Game, the Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees.

Given the Yankees’ hatred toward the Houston Astros as a result of their cheating scandal, Correa would be an intriguing signing. While illegally stealing signs, the shortstop was a major member of Houston’s championship team that defeated the Yankees in the 2017 ALCS.

If Correa helps the Yankees win their 28th championship, New York may swiftly forget about his background. In the regular season, Correa hit.279/.366/.485 with a career-high 26 home runs and 7.2 WAR. Correa has a.324 batting average through the first nine games of the 2021 playoffs.