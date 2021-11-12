Captain Of The Black Bull [Spoilers] in ‘Black Clover’ Chapter 313.

The Black Bull’s Asta and his squad have pounced on Morris, and the opponent is feeling it. The latest spoilers for “Black Clover” Chapter 313 have surfaced, hinting to a flashback-heavy edition centered on Yami Sukehiro, the captain of the Black Bull.

The upcoming chapter’s spoilers have been posted by a Reddit member named soul-nugget. The chapter starts with young Yami staring at his grimoire, unsure what to do with his frightening magic.

Julius arrives and compliments Yami on her enchantment. Yami feels self-conscious about his Dark Magic and believes that it is the reason why people avoid him.

Morgen, Julius, Nacht, and the other captains converse with Yami in another flashback sequence. Chapter 313 of “Black Clover” gives a glimpse at Yami’s early life and briefly explains how he came to be the current captain of the Black Bull.

The chapter also remembers Yami’s kidnapping and transport to the Spade Kingdom. Asta and his buddies are seen calling Yami’s name in the current day, and he opens his eyes.

Morris is seen lying on the ground in another panel, seemingly knocked out by the previous onslaught. Yami laughs and inquires about his squad’s devotion for him. The members of Black Bull respond by saying that they adore him and will save him. In the Spade Kingdom storyline, the chapter depicts the long-awaited reunion.

The members of Black Bull were facing Morris in the last chapter, “Before the Door of Hell,” who was eager to combat them.

Morris had learned of the gang of two Arcane Stage magicians and was ready to annihilate them all. With clawed hands, he produced tendrils from his fingertips and aimed them toward the heroes.

Morris’ magic was closer to that of a Dark Triad, Gauche and Vanessa realized. They couldn’t find out who he actually was, though.

Even Rouge was unable to secure the base due to Moris’ Modification Magic. Grey used Transmutation Magic to convert the tendrils into plants as they got closer.

This Sunday, Chapter 313 of “Black Clover” will be released. On Manga Plus and Viz, fans may read the chapter for free.