Candace Parker Makes History As The Cover Athlete For NBA 2K22, Teaming Up With Luka Doncic In The Video Game

Candace Parker, a WNBA standout, has made history as the first female basketball player to appear on the cover of a video game. The Chicago Sky star will be the face of the WNBA 25th Anniversary special edition of NBA 2K22, which will be released on September 10.

Parker is featured on one of NBA 2K22’s three covers. Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks has one cover. Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, as well as NBA icons Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dirk Nowitzki, appear on the cover of the NBA 75th Anniversary edition.

“I grew up a video game fanatic,” Parker told The Associated Press, “to the point where my brothers would give me the fake controller when I was younger so I would believe I was playing when I wasn’t.” “All I wanted to do was follow in their footsteps. As a child, you fantasize about owning your own sneaker and appearing in a video game. Those are the fantasies of a young athlete. I don’t take it for granted to be able to experience anything like that.”

Luka Doncic, Candace Parker, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar/Dirk Nowitzki/Kevin Durant are featured on the covers of NBA 2K22. Parker is the first female cover athlete in the 2K franchise's history.

I'm incredibly honored and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in NBA 2K history.

I'm thrilled to work for a firm that believes in women and believes in our ability to thrive.

Parker was the first overall choice in the 2008 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. In her first season as a pro, she was crowned Rookie of the Year and WNBA MVP. In 13 seasons with the Sparks, Parker won two MVP awards and one title.

Park earned Olympic gold medals in both 2008 and 2012 as a member of Team USA. The 35-year-old is the first female athlete to appear on the cover of a sports video game, joining Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and former tennis star Jelena Dokic.

Parker expressed his gratitude by saying, "It means a lot to me." Basketball is one of my favorite sports. Basketball is what I eat, sleep, and breathe. I work as a basketball historian. Basketball is one of my favorite sports. I am a basketball analyst. "I enjoy playing video games," she explained. "Because there are so many other people, it was the ideal storm."