Cam Newton’s Released: 2021 Landing Spots For The Ex-Patriots QB

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday, leaving him a free agent in the NFL. Newton, who was formerly New England’s anticipated starter, is now eligible to join any team with less than 10 days till the start of the 2021 season.

In the preseason, rookie Mac Jones was the Patriots’ best quarterback, but Newton was more than adequate. Newton threw for 162 yards on 14 of 21 passing attempts with one touchdown and one interception. Last season, the 32-year-old failed as a passer in 15 games with New England, but he did go 7-8 as a starter with 592 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Newton is still capable of serving as a backup quarterback, and he may be able to make his way onto the field as a starter in 2021. Where do you think he’ll sign?

Here are a few likely landing destinations for Newton in the upcoming season.

Texans of Houston

If Newton wants to start without having to replace an injured quarterback, Houston is arguably the best option. With Deshaun Watson’s legal concerns and desire to be traded, the Texans’ quarterback position is a mess. Newton could be a better option than Houston’s Tyrod Taylor, who is expected to start despite attempting only 121 passes in the previous three seasons.

The Indianapolis Colts are a professional football team based in Indianapolis

With Carson Wentz still recovering from foot surgery, the Colts have injury concerns at quarterback. Wentz could be ready to go for the start of the season, but there’s no guarantee he’ll bounce back from his catastrophic 2020 campaign. With even mediocre quarterback play, Indianapolis can compete in the weak AFC South, and Newton is a stronger choice than Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger.

Ravens of Baltimore

The Ravens, more than any other NFL team, might be the best fit for Newton. Newton, like Lamar Jackson, is a runner who might fit in well with Baltimore’s offense if the starter misses any time. Last season, the Ravens scored 17 total points after Jackson was injured in Week 12 and had to leave the divisional playoffs early. Trace McSorely may be the worst No. 2 quarterback in the NFL.

Cowboys of Dallas

Dallas' season was practically over in 2020 when Dak Prescott suffered an ankle injury and was forced to miss the rest of the season. Prescott's shoulder issue forced him to miss the entire preseason, and there's talk that he's still not 100 percent recovered. Garrett was released by the Cowboys as a backup.