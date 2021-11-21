California drivers might face criminal charges if money from an armored truck spilled on the freeway.

Some cars on the San Diego road may face criminal charges after stealing money after an armored truck’s door popped open and money flew out.

The incident occurred at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, when the California Highway Patrol (CHP) began receiving reports of money being strewn over Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, California.

Drivers began to pull over in order to get the money, causing a significant traffic bottleneck. While some may have believed it was a good break ahead of Black Friday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a statement urging people who took the money to return it or face criminal prosecution.

In a joint press release, the agencies reported that “many of the motorists immediately returned the money to the authorities; however, there were motorists witnessed driving away from the scene with stolen money.”

“The CHP would like to thank those motorists who have already returned money to their local CHP office and ask the general public to do the right thing and return any money they find on the freeway,” says the statement.

Because of the armored vehicle incident, the northbound side of Interstate 5 was closed so authorities could collect the money. After locking their keys in their automobiles and impeding traffic, at least two persons were handcuffed.

A CHP official claimed, “There was cash all over the roadway.” “People came to a complete halt in the lanes, completely blocking them, and began picking up the cash.” Authorities have discovered images and recordings of license plate numbers of cars and people who stopped to take money thanks to social media. Images of people collecting cash have also been shared by the agencies.

The CHP and FBI are still looking into the incident.