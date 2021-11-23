By running in 2024, Trump will not risk being a ‘two-time loser,’ according to an ex-attorney.

There has been speculation that President Donald Trump would compete for re-election in 2024, but his former attorney does not believe this will happen.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime attorney at the Trump Organization, was recently released from three years of house arrest and took to the airwaves to express his opposition to Trump running for president again.

Cohen told CNN, “Donald will not run.” “Why? Because, first and foremost, he has a very fragile ego.” Trump has not said if he would run for president in 2024, but advisors say he is waiting to see how the midterm elections in 2022 play out before making a decision. Other Republican candidates have been on the fence about running because they are afraid of competing against Trump in their party’s primary, and it has been claimed that the ex-president is keeping tabs on erstwhile allies who could become White House competitors.

With an 84 percent favorability rating, Trump remains the most popular figure in the Republican Party, and he has even pulled ahead of Vice President Joe Biden in some polls. According to a September Morning Consult poll, his favorability among total registered voters is much lower, with only 41% favoring him versus 56%.

Cohen was found guilty in 2017 of lying to Congress about Trump Organization discussions, tax evasion, and payment of hush money to a porn star who had an affair with Trump in 2016.

After falling out of favor with Trump, Cohen believes the former president may not be willing to run if he believes there is a risk he will lose.

Cohen misquoted the exact margin of seven million votes that swung the 2020 election to Biden, saying, “He lost by nine million votes the first time.” “He’ll lose by more than nine million in the next second, and his fragile ego can’t take being a two-time loser.” Instead, according to the former Trump attorney, Trump will continue to solicit money from fans by peddling accusations that the 2020 election would be stolen from him. Trump, he claims, will “take this thing all the way to the end,” like he did in 2011, when it was rumored that he may challenge President Barack Obama.