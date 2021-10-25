Businesses to Biden: Hold off on requiring workers to get vaccines until after the holidays.

President Joe Biden has received a request from the business community: postpone the vaccine mandate until after the holiday season is over.

Biden released a new executive order on Sept. 9 that establishes a vaccine mandate for all firms with 100 or more employees, requiring them to be fully vaccinated or conduct weekly testing. Many business leaders applauded the president’s directive, and some big firms have declared plans to comply with the directive.

Retailers and manufacturers, on the other hand, are concerned that employee resistance to the vaccine mandate may cause problems as the holiday season approaches. Despite the current supply chain issues, numerous chains are continuing with their typical practice of increased worker employment and longer hours during the season.

The White House met with labor union representatives and industry lobbyists last week to discuss the mandate. Retailers, according to one lobbyist who talked to CNBC, are concerned that the mandate could result in a surge in layoffs or resignations, leaving them understaffed for the holidays.

According to previous surveys, many people are so opposed to vaccination mandates that they are willing to quit their jobs over it.

According to a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll, as many as 16 percent of unvaccinated workers said they would get the COVID shot if their employer required it, while 35 percent said they would seek a medical or religious exemption, and 42 percent said they would quit their job if their employer required it. Seventy-two percent stated they would stop if there were no exemptions to the vaccination requirement.

Industry leaders reportedly discussed who would pay for testing of employees who refuse to be vaccinated with the Biden administration. Many people believe that employees should be accountable for those fees, noting that the costs to firms would soon mount if millions of its workers were not vaccinated.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will produce a rule to help firms comply with Biden’s immunization mandate. On Oct. 12, the rule was filed to the White House Office of Budget and Management, but it is still being reviewed.