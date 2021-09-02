Business groups want Biden to clarify his stance on China trade policy and whether he will defy Trump.

Business organizations in the United States are pressing President Joe Biden’s administration to clarify its position on China’s trade policy. They want to know whether he will try something fresh or stick to previous President Donald Trump’s aggressive approach.

The administration has been tight-lipped about the details of its trade plan with China. It continues to argue that the current US-China trade relationship is being reviewed after seven months in office, but businesses are getting impatient with what they perceive to be an agonizingly slow process. Businesses have been urging Congress, Vice President Biden’s Treasury Department, and the Office of the Trade Representative to act so that they can decide their own methods for dealing with the world’s second-largest economy for weeks.

The administration’s messages have been contradictory and perplexing. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recognized in a July interview that the Trump administration’s trade conflict with China had harmed American exports while also denouncing Beijing’s subsidization tactics as equally detrimental. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, on the other hand, said the Trump tariffs gave Washington “legitimate instruments” to challenge China. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that there was no timetable for when the administration’s study of China’s trade policy would conclude.

Aside from the contradictory messages, Biden’s actions on trade with China so far give cause to believe they are a continuation of Trump’s. To date, the administration has sanctioned additional Chinese officials for human rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, while also adding more names to a list of companies in which American companies are prohibited from investing.

Trump was well-known for his critiques of China for “ripping off” the United States on trade, and he campaigned on promises to reduce the trade deficit between the two countries. Biden was a harsh critic of Trump’s attitude to China, but he also saw rivalry with the country as a key component of his foreign policy agenda.

Many of the business leaders interviewed by the New York Times want Biden to relaunch stalled trade discussions with China or, at the absolute least, reinstate trade exceptions. They argue that unless there is clarity, the United States would continue at a competitive disadvantage to its peers due to the way tariffs boost costs for Americans. Brief News from Washington Newsday.