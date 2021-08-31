Bud Light Has Launched A Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer, But It Isn’t For Everyone.

Bud Light has unveiled its autumn hard seltzer selection, which includes a Pumpkin Spice flavor that has some fans of the brewer questioning if they would drink it.

Bud Light has introduced the Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer as part of its Fall Flannel variety pack, which also contains Toasted Marshmallow, Maple Pear, and Apple Crisp Hard Seltzers. The Apple Crisp Hard Seltzer was previously launched as part of the 2020 Ugly Sweater variety pack and was reintroduced for the Flannel flavor pack.

The Bud Light Seltzer Fall Flannel bundle is now available. They’ll pic.twitter.com/G2Vu7P5Iaa #FallFlannelSeltzer

The Pumpkin Spice Seltzer, which features pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla flavors, is part of a limited-edition variety pack from Bud Light that “brings the best pleasures of autumn.”

Some Bud Light seltzer drinkers, though, are unconvinced.

The drinks were dubbed “gross” by two users in response to the announcement.

“This is disgraceful,” stated another critic of the beverage.

“is part of a new variety pack with a fall theme. Toasted marshmallow, maple pear, and apple crisp are also included in the 12-pack. Last year, the latter taste was part of a holiday-themed pack.” https://t.co/TY4I04rVrX

@budlightben, this is a disgrace.

They are overdoing it. @budlight, this is disgusting.

Many seltzer drinkers, on the other hand, appear to be excited about the Pumpkin Spice beverage and can’t wait to try it.

“Pumpkin Spice all the way,” one seltzer fan commented on Twitter, while a lover of all things pumpkin spice said, “Gimme an IV of that Pumpkin Spice.”

Pumpkin Spice #FallFlannelSeltzer all the way!

#fallflannelseltzer Give me an IV of that Pumpkin Spice

“Pumpkin Spice sounds so good,” observed another seltzer drinker.

Pumpkin Spice sounds wonderful. #FallFlannelSeltzer @LynJer18

The other flavors in the Flannel pack have also piqued the interest of Seltzer drinkers.

The Toasted Marshmallow beverage has a hint of chocolate flavor and is served with seltzer, while the Maple Pear has maple syrup and pear flavors and is served with seltzer.

The Apple Crisp Hard Seltzer will feature apple pie and seltzer flavors once again.

The seltzers will be available in 12-ounce slim cans in a 12-pack starting Sept. 6 and running through the end of October. The seltzers are created with cane sugar and natural flavors, and they include 100 calories or fewer, 1 gram of sugar, and a 5% alcohol by volume (ABV).

