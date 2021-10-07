Buccaneers, Packers Among Contenders For Ex-Patriots Star Stephon Gilmore Has Been Released.

According to ESPN, the New England Patriots have released Stephon Gilmore, putting one of the top defensive players in recent years on the open market. Many teams are likely to be interested in the cornerback, including some of the NFL’s top Super Bowl hopefuls.

The defending champions are at the top of Gilmore’s list of probable destinations. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely to chase the veteran and former longtime teammate of Tom Brady, who is in severe need of assistance in the secondary.

Within the first month of the 2021 NFL season, Tampa Bay’s top three cornerbacks were injured. In Week 4, Jamel Deal did not play against New England, while Carlton Davis was taken to the locker room with a quad injury during the game. Since the start of the season, Sean Murphy-Bunting has been on injured reserve.

The Buccaneers’ secondary is so bad that Richard Sherman made his first start in Week 4 just days after signing as a free agent. Safety As he works to clear concussion protocol, Antoine Winfield Jr. could miss the team’s Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tampa Bay is probably one of Gilmore’s most appealing possibilities. The Buccaneers are tied for first position in the NFC South and are the favorites to win the conference’s Super Bowl. Brady was Gilmore’s New England teammate and is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Stephon Gilmore, a former #Patriots cornerback, says his goodbyes to New England. pic.twitter.com/ckXUcfsPFg According to a league source, the Tampa Bay #Bucs are one of the teams who ‘will absolutely investigate’ CB Stephon Gilmore’s availability.

Now that All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore is available, the Green Bay Packers are anticipated to express interest.

The Green Bay Packers should be one of Tampa Bay’s main rivals for Gilmore’s services. The four-time Pro Bowl selection is anticipated to be pursued by the Packers. In the 2021 NFC Championship Game, Green Bay was defeated by Tampa Bay.

This season, the Buccaneers have allowed the most yards in the NFL. The Packers have given up a 100.2 passer rating to opposition quarterbacks.

Because of their poor defense and Super Bowl chances, the Kansas City Chiefs are also a potential landing point for Gilmore. Only the Atlanta Falcons have given up more points than the Chiefs this season. The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in a row and have advanced to the AFC Championship Game three times in a row.

