Braves pull away from Phillies and Mets in MLB standings 2021 as Freddie Freeman plays at MVP level.

The Atlanta Braves have reclaimed leadership of the National League East after a four-month absence. The Braves have begun to put some distance between themselves and their top competitors in their pursuit of a fourth straight division victory.

Atlanta increased its NL East lead to 3.5 games with an 11-9 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Freddie Freeman hit for the cycle, maintaining the level of play that earned him the NL MVP award in 2020.

Last year, Freeman led the Braves to within one win of reaching the World Series. Since 2018, Atlanta has dominated the NL East, winning the division by at least four games each year.

For much of this year, that streak appeared to be in risk. On Aug. 1, the Braves were in third place, four games back of the first-place New York Mets.

Since then, Atlanta has compiled a 13-2 record, including a six-game winning streak. The Mets are now in third place, 4.5 games behind the Braves, who have one of MLB’s worst offenses.

In second place, the Philadelphia Phillies are 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves. The Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins have been out of the playoff picture for a long time.

Freeman, who struggled with a.235 average in the first two months of the season, has been instrumental in the Braves’ comeback. Since July, Freeman has been on a tear, hitting.376 with 11 home runs. In terms of average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage, the first baseman is among the top ten NL hitters.

Freeman ranks third in the National League with 27 home runs. The Braves have five players with at least 22 home runs, putting them all in the top 20 in the National League.

Atlanta’s top-three offense has aided the team in overcoming a below-average pitching staff. The Braves’ 3.38 ERA over the last 30 days, on the other hand, is tied for seventh in the National League.

According to FanGraphs, the Braves have a 66.1 percent chance of winning the division.