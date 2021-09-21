Boruto, Kawaki Vs Code [Spoilers], ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Chapter 63 Preview, Release Date: Boruto, Kawaki Vs Code

In his fight against the surviving Kara members, Kawaki is not alone. Kawaki partners up with his brother from the Hidden Leaf Village to take on Code in Chapter 63 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

Abdul Zoldyck, a Twitter user, has released a peek of Chapter 63 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” Boruto’s arrival is mentioned in the brief preview. Boruto’s ability to govern Kawaki, who is experiencing inner upheaval, remains to be seen.

“Can a brother who jumped in amid the crisis stop the emotionally inflamed foe – Code?” Chapter 63 has a sneak peek.

Boruto assumed Kawaki had departed the hamlet in Chapter 62 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” He inquired of Nishi, who had been keeping an eye on Boruto and Kawaki’s chakra.

Boruto informed Nishi that Kawaki had left the village. Boruto’s allegations, on the other hand, were refuted by Nishi. Eida was directing Code to Kawaki’s position elsewhere. Code was ecstatic to see Kawaki again after such a long period.

Boruto raced to Naruto and informed him of Kawaki’s absence in Chapter 62 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

He told the Seventh Hokage about Kawaki wiping his chakra in order to prevent the sensory unit from tracking him.

Nishi was told by Naruto to broaden his range and check again. He also advised him to enlist the assistance of other members of the team.

Finally, Kawaki and Code came into contact with one another. Shikamaru and Amado learned of Kawaki’s escape elsewhere. Naruto apologized and revealed that Kawaki had sneaked out right under his nose.

Boruto wished to assist Naruto and his companions. Naruto, on the other hand, requested that he stay back until they figure out how to get Kawaki back to the village.

Boruto, on the other hand, promised to pursue Kawaki. Meanwhile, Kawaki assaulted Code, who was not pleased with his harsh greeting.

Code told Kawaki near the end of the chapter that he wasn’t willing to murder him since Eida wanted him alive.

Chapter 63 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will be released on October 20. Manga Plus and Viz will have the digital version of the chapter.