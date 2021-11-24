Boruto In Trouble (Chapter 65 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’)

Boruto, in his Momoshiki form, fights Code courageously. Kawaki, on the other hand, is still concerned that Boruto may lose control. Unfortunately, Boruto collapses in the middle of a combat in Chapter 64 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

The cause of his fall is unknown, but it’s likely that “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Chapter 65 will begin by resolving the previous chapter’s cliffhanger.

Code and Eida have been passively watching events unfold in front of them, unable to capitalize on the situation.

Boruto appeared in his Momoshiki form before Kawaki and Code in the jungle in Chapter 64 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

Momoshiki had taken control of Kawaki’s consciousness, which surprised Kawaki. Meanwhile, Code and Eida were both surprised to see him.

When Boruto was simply a vessel, Code pondered how Momoshiki was able to emerge to this level.

What was even more surprising was that, despite Momoshiki’s presence, Boruto was in command this time.

He motioned for his brother Kawaki to take a step back as he used the Shadow Doppelgangers Jutsu on Code, who had recognized the enemy was stronger than previously.

Boruto’s doppelgangers engaged in fierce close combat, eagerly pursuing the opponent. Code was able to save himself by using his metal claws, which Boruto described as an irritating ability.

Meanwhile, Kawaki was perplexed as to how Boruto managed to maintain control. Even Code phoned Eida and inquired about his adversary from the Hidden Leaf Village.

Eida told him she didn’t know if it was because of Amado’s medications. She went on to say that she had no idea what was going on within his body. Boruto was able to channel Momoshiki’s power without allowing it to take control of his thoughts, according to her.

Naruto, Shikamaru, and the others were feverishly searching Hidden Leaf Village for Boruto or Kawaki’s chakra.

Shikamaru suspected Code of murdering Kawaki. Naruto was irritated by Shikamaru’s behavior, but the latter assured him that they would travel together and bring Naruto’s son and Kawaki back.

Chapter 65 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will be released on December 20. Manga Plus and Viz will release a digital edition of the chapter.