Booster Requirements? Employees and visitors at Goldman Sachs are required to take shots.

In an effort to keep staff safe amid the emergence of the Omicron variety, Goldman Sachs will require all employees and visitors to undergo a COVID-19 booster shot beginning Feb. 1 and twice-weekly testing beginning Jan. 10, according to Bloomberg.

To protect themselves from the virus, several Wall Street firms have canceled holiday celebrations and permitted workers to work from home. Citigroup and Bank of America have urged its employees to stay at home during the holidays, while Wells Fargo plans to return to work on January 10.

Both David Solomon, the CEO of Goldman Sachs, and Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., have been driving the effort to bring workers back to work at their New York City offices after the holidays. They do, however, advise prudence and suggest that people who intend to return be tested on a regular basis.

President Biden’s former COVID-19 advisor, Andy Slavitt, believes that all CEOs should mandate their employees to get booster shots. “Everyone should be boosted. If everyone is promoted, you have the best chance of getting everyone back “In an interview with CNN, Slavitt remarked.

The current seven-day moving average of daily new cases is 122,297, with a positive rate of 7.2 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the previous week, the vaccination rate fell by 3%, with 72.4 percent of the eligible U.S. population receiving at least one shot and 61.2 percent being fully vaccinated.