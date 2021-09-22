Bond Taper Could Be Completed By The Middle Of 2022, According To Fed Chair Powell.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell held a virtual press conference on Wednesday to explain the central bank’s plan to reduce economic stimulus and confirmed that members expect the tapering of pandemic-era bond purchases to begin in November and be finished by the middle of 2022.

“Participants generally believe that a gradual tapering approach that ends around the middle of next year is likely to be suitable as long as the recovery remains on track,” he said.

Powell has attempted to avoid a second “taper tantrum.”

The Fed reduced its bond-buying during the Great Recession in 2013, resulting in a bear market.

The Fed has been “buying $120 billion per month of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities to support the economy’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic,” according to Reuters.

Officials from the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that when the economy rebounds from the pandemic, they may boost interest rates in 2022.

In 2021, consumer spending soared as a result of government stimulus cheques and other perks.

The Federal Reserve has stated that it may raise interest rates six to seven times by the end of 2024, indicating a positive outlook for the economy.

Powell also emphasized the dire ramifications of failing to lift the debt ceiling.

“It’s really critical that the debt ceiling be lifted as soon as possible so that the US can pay its bills,” he said.

The Federal Reserve will meet in early November and mid-December.