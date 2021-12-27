‘Black Clover’ Chapter 318 Leaks, Spoilers: Demon King’s Presence

A new chapter of “Black Clover” will be released after a one-week hiatus, and the latest leaks and spoilers hint at a heated clash between Asta and Lucifero.

The spoilers for “Black Clover” Chapter 318, purportedly titled “Presence of the Demon King,” have been revealed by a Redditor named KamikazeMender. According to the spoilers, the new chapter begins where Chapter 317 ended.

Everyone but Asta is rendered immobile by Lucifero’s presence. Despite the gravity pulling everyone down, the Second Gate devil is surprised to see Asta move. In “Black Clover” Chapter 318, Lucifero may just exist and dominate everything around him.

In the meantime, Liebe notices Lucifero and inquires about Licita. Lucifero replies that he has no recollection of somebody named Licita.

Asta, in the meantime, enters Devil Union mode, but only has one minute left. With just one finger, Lucifero unleashes an Aizen and stops Asta’s swing.

When Lucifero finds Asta’s dirty sword in Chapter 318 of “Black Clover,” he becomes enraged and punches him hard.

Asta has been struck by a powerful blow and is taking his time to recover. The chapter ends with all of the captains rallying around Asta.

Lucifero’s gigantic body was divided in two in the previous chapter of the manga “Black Clover,” and one of them was collapsing toward the town. Mimosa, sensing danger, swiftly healed Yuno, who had summoned the Spirit of Euros.

The arrow shattered enough of the body’s descending remains to save the Magic Knights and the citizens underneath them. Asta and Yuno exchanged triumphant glances as they reflected on their exploits in the Spade Kingdom attack.

Patolli swooped up and caught William Vangeance somewhere. The remainder of the Black Bulls came around Captain Yami later to see how he was doing. Yami was exhausted, but he praised his team for their outstanding performance against the devils.

The battle, however, was far from done when a high-ranking devil emerged out of nowhere and told everyone to flee because Lucifero’s appearance was only half complete.

Chapter 318 of “Black Clover” will be released on January 3rd. Manga Plus and Viz have digital versions of the chapter available for fans to read.