Bitcoin Wages: 5 Public Figures Who Have Accepted Bitcoin As Payment

Cryptocurrency has swept the world by storm throughout the years, but it has reached new heights in 2021. Entrepreneurs and tech aficionados aren’t the only ones who accept bitcoin as payment; athletes and politicians are already requesting Bitcoin payments.

Here are five public personalities who have taken bitcoin as payment or would like to do so in the future.

Suarez, Francis

In response to a Twitter by crypto engineer Anthony Pampliano, who wondered, “Who is going to be the first American politician to receive their salary in bitcoin?” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez declared in a tweet Wednesday that he will take his next paycheck in Bitcoin. Suarez’s push to make Miami a digital innovation hotspot is highlighted in this communication.

Eric Adams is a writer and a musician.

Following Suarez’s tweet, New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams announced on Thursday that his first three paychecks will be paid in Bitcoin. “NYC will be the epicenter of the cryptocurrency business, as well as other fast-growing, inventive industries,” the Democrat declared, as he expressed his ambition to integrate cryptocurrencies into the city’s economy.

Joe Rogan is a comedian who is well-known for

He has now agreed to get $100,000 in bitcoin after reaching a $100 million contract with Spotify for exclusive rights to his podcast. Rogan is a vocal supporter of cryptocurrency, advising his large audience to buy Bitcoin. “What Bitcoin is for sure,” the podcast presenter added, “is a transformative digital currency that acts as a decentralized peer-to-peer payment network supported by its users with no central authority.” “I adore it.” I wish this was how we transferred money, and perhaps it will be in the future. “Climb aboard.” Messi, Lionel The Argentine star earned some cryptocurrency as part of his new two-year contract with French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain. While PSG has not stated how much he has got, they have stated that it is a “substantial sum.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese footballer who plays for Real Madrid

Messi isn’t the first soccer player to accept cryptocurrencies; Cristiano Ronaldo has also accepted JUV, the official Juventus club fan token, which grants holders the ability to vote on club decisions as well as access to a variety of bonuses and awards. Cryptocurrency is presently having a big impact in the soccer world, with 24 prestigious clubs using crypto tokens for the first time.