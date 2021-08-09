Bitcoin has reached a three-month high of $46,000.

On Monday, the price of bitcoin surpassed $46,000 as senators debated an amendment to a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure that would increase federal regulation of cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin reached a high of $46,050 on Monday, the highest level since May 16, when it hit $49,770. As recently as July 19, bitcoin was trading at $29,835 per coin. As of midday ET, other cryptocurrencies had also seen significant rises.

Senators Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and Mark Warner (D-Va.) drafted the modifications. They established a broad definition of a broker and might expose cryptocurrency creators to greater taxes. The bill also mandates that transactions worth more than $10,000 be reported to the IRS.

Another amendment, proposed by Senators Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyoming), and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), emphasizes that bitcoin miners and service providers will not be required to report transaction data to the IRS.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, has slammed the cryptocurrency business and requested Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Securities and Exchange Commission for tougher regulation.

Square CEO Jack Dorsey, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Coinbase CEO Mark Armstrong are among many who fear that implementing controls on the burgeoning crypto sector will stifle innovation.

Bitcoin’s price has been fluctuating in recent weeks. Some analysts believe the price will rise above $50,000.

Following July’s successful test of support near $30,000, the modest breakouts represent favorable short-term momentum and better intermediate-term momentum, according to Kate Stockton of Fairlead Strategies. “The next resistance level on the chart is just above $51,000, which appears to be due for a test at this time with no symptoms of upside exhaustion.”