Bill de Blasio Has Ordered COVID-19 Vaccination Or Weekly Testing For NYC Workers

After Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled his plans to stop the highly transmissible Delta variety, workers in Additional York City would face new demands.

De Blasio announced on Monday that all municipal employees, including police officers and teachers, must acquire the COVID-19 vaccine by September 13 or face weekly testing.

In New York City, the deadline for workers to be vaccinated falls on the first day of school. After moving to remote learning during the peak of the pandemic, classes are planned to return to in-person for the entire school year.

“On Sept. 13, the entire municipal workforce will be required to either get vaccinated, which is vastly preferable, or be tested once a week under the COVID safety mandate,” De Blasio said in a statement. “This is about our rehabilitation… it’s about keeping people safe,” says the narrator.

Despite the fact that De Blasio has not issued a new mask rule due to concerns about the new variation, he has announced that all unvaccinated city workers will be required to wear masks on the job.

“Let’s be honest. If you work for the city and aren’t vaccinated, you must wear a mask indoors. “Any decision to do differently would not be tolerated because this is about protecting people’s health and well-being,” he stated.

However, there has been some backlash to De Blasio’s new directives. The largest public employee union in NYC, AFSCME AFL-CIO District Council 37, condemned the move and stated a willingness to negotiate new terms.

The union’s executive director, Henry Garrido, stated, “If City Hall plans to test our members regularly, they must first meet us at the table to bargain.”

“While we encourage everyone to get vaccinated and support steps to protect our members’ health and well-being, mandated weekly testing is plainly subject to negotiating. New York City is a union town, and it is something that cannot be overlooked.”