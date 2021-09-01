Bill Belichick claims that Cam Newton was not cut because of his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Following the unexpected dismissal of Cam Newton, there has been conjecture that the quarterback’s vaccination status influenced the New England Patriots’ decision. When meeting with reporters on Wednesday, Bill Belichick, the Patriots’ head coach, shot down such notion.

“No.

Look, you guys keep bringing it up,” Belichick remarked.

“I’d just like to bring out that, while I don’t have the exact number, the amount of players, coaches, and staff people impacted by COVID in this training camp – who have been vaccinated – is quite significant. As a result, I wouldn’t lose sight of it.”

Out of 7,190 people tested, 68 athletes and staff members tested positive between Aug. 1 and Aug. 21. The unvaccinated had a 7x higher rate of infection than those who had been vaccinated. https://t.co/TYkkIkBcA6

Bill Belichick, the coach of the New England Patriots, claims Cam Newton’s lack of vaccination had no bearing on his release, adding that vaccinated players and coaches are also testing positive. The truth is that statistics and laws force teams to think about availability. @nflnetwork @gmfb pic.twitter.com/5mg6qVpjt7

Newton had to be away from the squad for five days before New England’s third and final preseason game owing to COVID-19 protocols. The Patriots and Newton have not confirmed the veteran’s vaccination status, but New England has stated that Newton is being tested for COVID-19 on a daily basis as part of the unvaccinated player procedure.

Throughout training camp and the early part of the preseason, Newton was considered the frontrunner to start for New England in Week 1. Mac Jones, a first-round pick, had a solid preseason and will start the regular season for the Patriots on Sept. 9.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer revealed on Tuesday that the team reviewed players’ immunization status before making final roster cuts. The NFL Players Association’s associate executive director for external relations, George Atallah, told ESPN that Meyer’s statements would be investigated.

Teams in the NFL are not permitted to cut players merely because on their vaccination status.

COVID-19 is only tested on vaccinated players once a week. They do not have to stay away from the squad for five days after being in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, unlike unvaccinated athletes.

Last season, Newton started 15 games for the Patriots. After testing positive for COVID-19, he was forced to miss one game.