Biden’s trip to Chicago is back on track, with plans to promote his vaccine agenda.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will travel to Chicago to promote his vaccine agenda as a strategy for guiding the country through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Biden was scheduled to visit Chicago, but it was postponed due to ongoing negotiations on Capitol Hill over infrastructure and the debt ceiling, which forced him to stay in Washington. The president, on the other hand, is back on track, and his administration is making vaccinations a priority during his visit.

The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said the trip’s main message would be that “vaccines work” and that people who haven’t gotten the vaccine yet should do so right now.

The president will meet with United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in Chicago, all of whom are proponents of vaccine mandates whose policies Biden want to emphasize.

Kirby mandated vaccines for United’s 67,000 employees, with around 96 percent of the company’s personnel apparently receiving at least one dosage. Despite a complaint filed by many former employees who claim the airline did not give enough accommodations for exceptions to the rule, United has threatened to dismiss employees for noncompliance.

In their respective jurisdictions, both Pritzker and Lightfoot established vaccine mandates for government personnel. In the face of opposition from unions, Mayor Lightfoot set an Oct. 15 deadline for city employees to obtain the vaccine. In August, Pritzker signed an executive order requiring vaccination for public employees and students, but the state has worked out agreements with state unions to encourage more vaccination.

In recent months, President Biden’s approval ratings for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak have dipped. Since taking office, the number of Americans who approve of the president’s handling of the COVID-19 reaction has dropped significantly, with only 49.8% now approving of his handling of the situation.

Biden issued a sweeping executive order on Sept. 9 in an attempt to safeguard the United States’ economic recovery from a surge in infections among the unvaccinated from the Delta variety. It mandates that all private businesses with more over 100 employees be completely vaccinated or at the very least conduct weekly testing.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the Department of Labor is now finalizing a new regulation that employers must follow in order to comply with the directive.