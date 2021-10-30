Biden’s Plan For More Payments In 2022, According To The Fourth Stimulus Check

President Joe Biden has had little trouble getting his Build Back Better plan adopted by Congress, owing to the opposition of moderate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.), who have opposed the price tag from the start, resulting in the cancellation of several promises and crucial policies. However, if the President can get a version of the bill passed that allows for a type of stimulus payment to be paid out in 2022, he may be able to provide some relief to Americans.

Several initiatives, including paid family leave, free community college, dental and vision Medicare coverage, and lower prescription medication prices, were removed from the new plan, which was reduced from a $3 trillion package to a $1.75 trillion package. Programs to address the climate catastrophe, increase Medicare coverage, provide universal pre-kindergarten, and other benefits were then added or maintained. The enlarged Child Tax Credits, which were scheduled to be extended until 2025 but now only have a one-year extension, were one of the provisions that was changed.

The credits consist of monthly direct cash payments to parents, with $300 deposited for each kid under the age of six and $250 placed for each child aged six to seventeen. Because of the one-year extension, payments to parents will continue to be distributed on a monthly basis until the end of 2022.

While a one-year extension isn’t the same as proposals for the payment to be made permanent, it will mean that some families will receive some sort of stimulus aid in the new year, which will be welcome news to those who have benefited from the extra income. Overall, government stimulus cheques resulted in a decrease in the supplemental poverty rate from 11.8 percent to 9.1 percent, as well as a 43 percent reduction in financial instability and a 42 percent reduction in household food shortages.

With rising prices and many pandemic-related economic help programs now ending, many people are concerned that a shortage of aid may lead to the poorest Americans falling behind on essential bills like utilities, food, and shelter.