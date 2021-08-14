Biden’s Clean Energy Plan would save over 317,000 lives and have a net worth of $1.43 trillion, according to estimates.

According to a collaborative research analysis from Harvard University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and Syracuse University, the Biden administration’s renewable energy plan would reduce global warming emissions and save 317,500 American lives from dangerous air pollution over the next 30 years.

Biden has set a goal of using 80 percent renewable energy by 2030. According to the Clean Energy Futures project’s analysis of his “8030 clean electricity standard (CES),” attaining the Biden Administration’s clean electricity target with a CES would have “low costs and huge benefits.”

The approach not only saves hundreds of thousands of lives, but it also saves a lot of money.

“This 8030 CES would also avoid an estimated 317,500 premature deaths between now and 2050, generating estimated present value health benefits of $1.13 trillion due to cleaner air, bringing the projected present value net benefits for 2020 to 2050 to $1.43 trillion,” according to the paper.

The report’s authors praised the proposal, calling it a “great potential.”

“The costs are significantly lower than we anticipated, and the lives saved are much higher; there is a huge opportunity here to address climate change and air quality,” said Kathy Fallon Lambert, a study co-author and air quality expert at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

“This would be a significant step forward in terms of ambition, and we’d see it in the health outcomes, such as millions fewer asthma attacks. This isn’t even taking into account the health effects of heat and other climate-related factors.”

Since the beginning of his administration in January, Biden has advocated for increased measures to combat climate change. In April, the White House produced a fact sheet outlining goals to reduce greenhouse gas pollution in the United States by more than half by 2030, compared to 2005 levels, and what this would imply for Americans.

“Meeting the 2030 emissions target will create millions of good-paying, middle-class union jobs, including line workers who will lay thousands of miles of transmission lines for a clean, modern, resilient grid; workers capping abandoned wells and reclaiming mines and stopping methane leaks; autoworkers building modern, efficient, electric vehicles and the charging infrastructure to support them; engineers.