Biden will try to bring his fractured party together on a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

President Joe Biden is reportedly attempting to bring both factions of his divided party together on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that includes many of his most ambitious promises, such as paid leave, universal pre-K, free community college, combating climate change, funding childcare and healthcare, and expanding Medicare.

Senators Joe Manchin (D-WVa.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have shown reluctance to adopt a package with yet another high price tag, citing the trillions of dollars previously spent during the pandemic, the vast majority of which benefited large corporations.

“It does not do enough to address the effects of climate change,” Rep. Judy Chu said of the bipartisan infrastructure package. Because it includes all of it, we need the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better human infrastructure bill.” pic.twitter.com/4HuNstoSS3

It is critical to repair our deteriorating physical infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and water systems. It is more necessary to rebuild our decaying human infrastructure — health care, education, and climate change. Without the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, there will be no infrastructure measure.

Progressives, on the other hand, have stated that if the reconciliation measure does not pass, they will vote to reject the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that passed the Senate in August. Senators like Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., believe that improving the country’s roads, bridges, waterways, and broadband is just as vital as upgrading the country’s roads, bridges, and waterways.

“It is critical to rebuild our deteriorating physical infrastructure – roads, bridges, and water systems,” Sanders stated on Twitter.

“It is more necessary to rebuild our decaying human infrastructure — healthcare, education, and climate change,” Sanders stated. He also stated that he is opposed to any infrastructure measure that does not include the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

Progressives see the current package as a compromise after Sanders originally campaigned for a $6 trillion bill.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is adamant about passing both bills, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would not let either bill to come up for a vote in the House until they do.

Excuse me, but why is CNN’s Manu Raju advising Nancy Pelosi that on the infrastructure bill, “You’ll Have to Go Below $3.5 Trillion”? What exactly does his work entail? pic.twitter.com/0LYp4rxFQg

With his ambitious economic program on the line, Biden will have to find a way to bring his splintered party together. There is no room for error with an 8-seat majority in the House and a divided Senate.

“We’ve been working for months and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.