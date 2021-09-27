Biden Takes Steps To Preserve DACA and Protect Dreamers In The United States.

The Biden administration is working to keep the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects over 600,000 migrant children from deportation after their parents brought them to the United States.

The DACA program was found illegal by Judge Andrew Hanen of the Southern District of Texas in July, leading the Biden team to intervene to protect migrant children. The new rule, according to the Department of Homeland Security, will “preserve and fortify” the DACA program.

Individuals must arrive in the United States before their 16th birthday, have been in the United States since June 15, 2007, are actively in school or have graduated, have not been convicted of a felony, and do not constitute a national security concern, according to the proposed regulation.

President Biden’s efforts to expand DACA are admirable, but it cannot be the only solution for Dreamers and others who have been stuck in legal limbo for far too long.

In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated, “The Biden-Harris Administration continues to take action to safeguard Dreamers and acknowledge their contributions to this country.” Only Congress, Maryokas added, could grant permanent protection to the so-called Dreamers.

Mayorkas said, “I favor including immigration reform in the reconciliation measure and urge Congress to move quickly to grant Dreamers with the legal status they need and deserve.”

“The rule recognizes the consistent judgment that has been maintained by the Department — and by three presidential administrations since the policy was first announced — that DACA recipients should not be a priority for removal,” Homeland Security said in a statement.

People presently enrolled in the program will not lose their DACA status, and they will be able to apply for renewal, but Homeland Security will not be able to accept new applicants.