Biden summons Putin to issue a warning about the ramifications of any invasion of Ukraine.

In the midst of a new impasse over Ukraine, President Joe Biden held a two-hour video conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

“I welcome you, Mr. President,” Putin said, according to Russian state media, from his residence in the Russian city of Sochi.

From the Situation Room, Biden said, “It’s good to see you again.” “I’m hoping we can do it in person the next time we meet.” Biden conveyed to Putin the US and its NATO partners’ resolve to respond with “strong economic and other measures in the case of military escalation,” according to a readout issued by the White House after the discussion, but also appealed for a “return to diplomacy.” It went on to say that the two agreed to appoint their respective personnel to carry out the work of achieving these objectives.

Biden is said to have spoken with his European counterparts ahead of time and will brief Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky after his meeting with Putin. On Monday, Zelensky met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss Russia-related matters.

“We are grateful to the United States’ key partners and friends for continuing to support our sovereignty and territorial integrity.” On Monday, Zelensky tweeted, “Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

Prior to Presidents Biden and Putin’s phone chat, we agreed on positions with @SecBlinken. Continued coordinated and concentrated activity was agreed upon. For their continuous support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity, we are grateful to important partners and allies. Nothing about is complete without . This meeting comes after weeks of tension as over 175,000 Russian soldiers gathered around Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region’s border. Officials in the United States believe it is in preparation for a military operation in the coming month, and the intelligence community has shared this information with NATO allies in Europe.

On Tuesday, CIA Director William Burns said it was unclear whether Russia had made up its mind to invade Ukraine, but warned that it was at the very least preparing to do so in a “sweeping” way if the situation demanded it.

"We don't know if Putin has made up his mind to employ force," Burns stated at the CEO Council Summit hosted by the Wall Street Journal. "What we do know is that he's placing the Russian military and security services in a position where they can act very broadly." Both the Biden administration and NATO have sent warnings to Russia.