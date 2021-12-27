Biden Signs a $770 Billion Defense Budget Bill Into Law.

The $770 billion National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Monday.

The price tag is $25 billion higher than Biden’s initial request.

In a statement, Biden said, “The Act offers crucial benefits and improves access to justice for military troops and their families, and includes critical authority to support our country’s national defense.”

The law is being introduced at a time when the United States is facing what some see as geopolitical challenges from Russia and China. After the Senate and House overwhelmingly passed the bill earlier in December, Biden was poised to sign it.

The bill will increase defense expenditure by 5%, revamp the military justice system for crimes including rape and murder, and offer military members a 2.7 percent pay raise.

The bill is the largest in terms of defense spending since World War II. Since 1960, defense spending has risen substantially every year. According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, the United States spends more money on its military than the following 11 countries combined, with the majority of them being allies.

The bill has been criticized by some lawmakers for not going far enough in addressing sexual assault and harassment in the military. However, sex offenses, murder, and kidnapping will be handled by a third-party "special trial counsel."

According to White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, “the President feels that this law takes groundbreaking efforts to strengthen the response and… prevention of sexual assault in the military.”

According to Politico, the bill just authorizes expenditure and does not allocate funds. The law will provide $300 million in funding to the Ukrainian military and $740 billion to the Department of Defense.

There’s also $27.8 billion for defense-related activities in the Department of Energy, $378 million for defense-related activities in the Department of Defense, $4 billion for the European Defense Initiative, and $150 million for Baltic security cooperation. The bill also establishes a 16-member commission to investigate the Afghan war and permits the purchase of additional planes and Navy ships.

A proposal requiring women to register for the military draft and a repeal of the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force in Iraq failed to make it into the final law.