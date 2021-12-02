Biden on Omicron and the Vaccine Mandate: “There Is No Need For Lockdowns.”

President Joe Biden stated that his plan to combat Covid and the alarming new version Omicron “doesn’t require shutdowns or lockdowns,” but rather “widespread immunizations and boosters and testing a lot more.”

The Biden administration is optimistic that the number of Americans who get booster shots will rise. The 46th president also stated why he opted to bar most passengers from eight Southern African countries from entering the country.

“Restricting travel allows us more time to act,” he explained.

Furthermore, leading vaccine companies like AstraZeneca and Moderna have claimed that they are constantly attempting to develop ways to adapt their vaccines to the virus’s worrying altered strain.

In a White House news conference, Biden said, “We have the finest vaccine in the world, the best medicines, the best experts, and we’re learning more every single day.” “We are in a better position to battle COVID-19 than we were a year ago.”