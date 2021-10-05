Biden offers progressives a $2.2 trillion social spending bill, but they say moderate Democrats are refusing to negotiate.

According to CBS News, President Joe Biden has made a new proposal for his social spending plan that he expects would appeal to both radical and moderate Democratic Party members.

The president held a virtual conference call with the House Progressive Caucus on Monday, insisting that the price of the $3.5 trillion program they want must come down if it is to pass. In exchange, Biden made a counter-offer ranging from $1.9 trillion to $2.2 trillion, a range that his White House believes will appeal to moderate Democratic senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema.

The two senators have been adamant in their opposition to the progressive spending proposal. They oppose the multibillion-dollar price tag as well as important measures such as climate change initiatives that would put the fossil fuel industry at a competitive disadvantage. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., has proposed a top-line figure of $1.5 trillion in increased spending that he would support, but progressives have rejected it as unacceptable.

Aside from cost estimates, Biden and House progressives discussed methods to minimize the program’s expenses without reducing the number of plans included in the law.

According to a congressional source, the White House is pushing for a shorter lifespan for several of the programs mentioned. It is betting on ones that will be popular with the general people in the United States and will be renewed when they are about to expire.

Another suggestion was to add means testing for a number of different programs. House members were less enthusiastic about the proposal, claiming that it would be difficult to apply in some circumstances and hence reduce the appeal of the programs.

Yep. More bureaucracy, red tape, and waste = means testing.

That is why programs that use means testing are less popular rather than more popular. It’s also why many people who are eligible for means-tested assistance yet don’t get it because it’s too difficult. https://t.co/y7I4CmZr4s

While progressives were encouraged about the talks after meeting with Biden, there is skepticism about whether it will be enough to influence Manchin or Sinema. Progressives have chastised the two for their intransigence on the bills, and Biden has expressed his dissatisfaction with the stalemate they’ve created.

Biden spoke with both senators at the White House last week in a last-minute attempt to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.