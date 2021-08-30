Biden escalates his fight with Republican governors by launching civil rights investigations into state mask bans.

On Monday, the Department of Education announced a series of civil rights investigations into mask mandates for children in five states. The department would specifically look into whether its policies were threatening the rights of students with disabilities or medical issues.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona accused authorities in Iowa, Utah, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and South Carolina — all of which have Republican governors — of “putting politics over the health and education of the pupils they took an oath to serve,” according to a news statement. He promised to “fight to safeguard every student’s right to attend in-person learning in a secure environment” as well as the rights of local school officials who are attempting to assure that access.

Some school districts have chastised Republican governors for not enforcing mask mandates to protect against COVID-19. Biden has had a public spat with Republicans, most notably Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, over student health at a time when the Delta variant is driving up instances.

The investigation did not include Florida or Republican-led states like Texas and Arizona. The announcement implies that they would have been, but it also notes that the anti-mask regulations in these states are currently being contested in court, with the validity of these policies to be determined.

On Friday, a Florida judge struck down DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting mask demands in schools, ruling that it was “without legal power.” Similar anti-mask orders sought by Texas Governor Greg Abbott were struck down by the state Supreme Court and a federal appeals court.

Just as students return to class, the debate over mask rules for pupils and vaccination mandates for educators has caused a slew of snags. Teachers in New York City rallied last week to protest Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccination mandates, while in Chicago, the return of public school pupils has been delayed due to a shortage of bus drivers following opposition to similar mandates.

Republicans say that mask and vaccine regulations infringe on people’s right to choose, while Democrats argue that the mandates are necessary to protect pupils from infection.