Biden defends the withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying, “I stand squarely behind my decision.”

President Joe Biden spoke to the country on Monday afternoon, justifying his choice to end the 20-year-long war in Afghanistan.

Despite Republican anger, Biden said he was still dedicated to ending America’s longest war, which has spent approximately $1 trillion in fighting the Taliban and training Afghan forces over the past 20 years. Through April, 2,448 US service members and 3,846 US contractors had been killed in Afghanistan.

According to the Associated Press, Afghans died in large numbers, including 51,191 Taliban and opposition deaths, 66,000 Afghan national military and police casualties, and 47,245 Afghan civilian deaths.

“How many more lives—American lives—does it really matter? “At Arlington National Cemetery, how many unending rows of headstones are there?”

In his national address, Biden declared, “Our objective in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building.”

Biden mentioned outgoing President Donald Trump’s intention to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by May 1 and the fact that US soldiers in Afghanistan had been reduced from around 15,500 to 2,500.

“After 20 years, I learned the hard way that there was never a good time to evacuate US forces,” Biden remarked.

“American troops cannot and should not be fighting and dying in a war that Afghan forces refuse to fight on their own.”

We went to Afghanistan over 20 years ago with two clear objectives: apprehend those responsible for the September 11th attacks on the United States, and ensure that al Qaeda could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to strike the United States again.

That was a decade ago.

The goal of our mission was never to construct a nation.

“We offered them every opportunity to shape their own destiny. We were unable to instill in them the desire to fight for that future. If Afghanistan is unable to mount any genuine resistance to the Taliban now, there is no way that US military boots on the ground will have made any difference in a year, five years, or 20 years.

"Here's my main belief: ordering American troops to step up when Afghanistan's own armed forces are capable of doing so is wrong.