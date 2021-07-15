Biden and the IRS are planning a crackdown on cryptocurrency tax evaders.

President Biden and the Internal Revenue Service are planning to take action against anyone who use bitcoin to avoid paying taxes.

According to Yahoo! News, some people have utilized cryptocurrency to evade paying taxes in a variety of methods, including using plan B passports. Users can obtain passports from seven different countries, allowing them to avoid paying capital gains taxes on their holdings. Despite doing business in the United States, the fraudsters claim citizenship in nations such as the Cayman Islands, where they pay little to no taxes and disclose their revenues. This permits them to keep all of their investment profits.

According to CNBC, Biden is cracking down on the fraud because he needs the money for his ambitious agenda (which includes $4 trillion in infrastructure initiatives).

The IRS’s efforts to catch cryptocurrency tax evaders https://t.co/mq8EiEwHSu

The White House wants to allocate the Internal Revenue Service $80 billion to crack down on tax evaders in the aim of recouping trillions in lost revenue. However, because the tax laws surrounding the crypto markets are still being ironed out, and they aren’t reported in the same way on tax forms, some may not have planned to avoid paying taxes.

Shehan Chandrasekera, a CPA at CoinTracker, told CNBC that “a lot of people overspend their income because they were confused.”

Since asking for crypto reporting in 2019, the IRS has continued to ramp up its intentions to tax cryptos. The new laws proposed by the Biden administration might be included in his budget plan for 2022, which will clarify the reporting requirements for these revenues.

The IRS’s efforts to catch cryptocurrency tax evaders https://t.co/FkWXzDGYo8

According to one suggestion, businesses would be required to declare all bitcoin transactions worth $10,000 or more to the IRS.

Furthermore, the President intends to increase the capital gains tax from 23.8 percent to 43.4 percent.

“Crypto gains are taxed the same as any other sort of asset gain, whether long-term capital gains or conventional rates, and President Biden has proposed to abolish the distinctions between the two,” said David Lesperance, a Toronto-based attorney. “For every $100,000 in crypto capital appreciation, this corresponds to a $19,800 rise in capital gains tax.