Betting Odds Move Away From Packers, Chiefs, Saints, and Browns in NFL 2021 Week 7 Lines

With Sunday’s games just a few days away, a few NFL teams that entered as huge favorites in Week 7 are no longer laying nearly as many points. The betting odds for games involving the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and New Orleans Saints have shrunk significantly.

At home against the Washington Football Team, Green Bay opened as a 10-point favorite. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the line has dropped to 7.5 points as of early Thursday afternoon.

The Packers have won five straight games. Washington is 2-4 and has yet to defeat a squad that has won a game.

Against the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs were 5.5-point away favorites. The Titans have been lowered to a 4.5-point underdog.

To close up Week 6, Tennessee defeated the Buffalo Bills as home underdogs. In every game this season, Kansas City has been favored by at least three points.

The point spread for “Monday Night Football” has moved in the same direction. The Seattle Seahawks are 4.5-point road favorites against the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints are coming off a bye week. Seattle’s first game without Russell Wilson ended in a loss.

All three primetime games’ betting odds have changed. For Thursday night’s game, the Cleveland Browns were originally 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Broncos. In light of Baker Mayfield’s injury, the line quickly dropped to a field goal. With additional important players anticipated to be out, the Browns are only favored by 1.5 points only hours before kickoff.

The San Francisco 49ers have moved from 3.5-point favorites to 4.5-point favorites over the Indianapolis Colts for Sunday night’s game.

In Week 7, the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all over 12 point favorites.