Best Bets To Win Straight Up For 2021 Pool: NFL Week 4 Survivor Pick Rankings

The Week 4 schedule has a few particularly one-sided contests, resulting in a few clear survivor pool options. Three teams with losing records are pitted against teams with winning records. A betting line of at least seven points appears in five games.

The top-10 survivor picks for Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season are as follows:

Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo is the clear favorite on the schedule, with a home-field advantage of over 17 points. With Davis Mills at quarterback, the Texans would struggle to beat anyone, let alone a Super Bowl contender on the road.

Titans of Tennessee (at New York Jets)

The Jets can’t score, which is a problem for a team that wants to win games. New York has now gone two games without scoring a touchdown. Zach Wilson has seven interceptions and 15 sacks on the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers

What would have been a great quarterback matchup a few years ago is no longer competitive. Ben Roethlisberger appears to be nearing the end of his career, leading an underwhelming offense that hasn’t scored more than 17 points in any game this season. Following a Week 1 flop, Aaron Rodgers is back to looking like an MVP.

(versus. New York Giants) New Orleans Saints

Even against teams that can’t defeat anyone else, the Giants keep finding ways to lose games. In Week 3, two of New York’s best wide receivers were injured, while linebacker Blake Martinez was lost for the season. The Saints are far too well-coached and defensively powerful to lose this game.

Buccaneers of Tampa Bay (at New England Patriots)

In all three games, the Patriots have failed to score points. The Buccaneers have the ability to score on anyone. Tom Brady is expected to have a good homecoming against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Chiefs of Kansas City (at Philadelphia Eagles)

The fact that Kansas City possesses the league’s most dynamic offense is unaffected by a pair of tight losses. Even in Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles can’t equal Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Carolina has beaten Zach Wilson and Davis Mills on two occasions. Let’s see how the Panthers’ defense responds to a potent Cowboys attack. Sam Darnold may be better now that he’s out of the Jets’ system, but he’ll be put to the test without Christian McCaffrey on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Jaguars have now lost 18 games in a row. Jacksonville. Brief News from Washington Newsday.