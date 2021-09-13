Best Bets To Win Straight Up For 2021 Pool: NFL Week 2 Survivor Pick Rankings

After Week 1, in which the three largest favorites all won, the majority of NFL survivor pool entrants are still alive. In Week 2 of the 2021 season, there are lots of good alternatives, with a few Super Bowl hopefuls hosting teams that missed the playoffs the previous year.

The top-10 survival picks for Week 2 are shown below.

Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

In Kansas City, there’s no shame in losing a close game. Cleveland was impressive in defeat and may be the best team in the AFC. Despite overcoming the Jaguars, the Texans are still likely to be bad.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are expected to put up a strong comeback performance. Rodgers didn’t fall off a cliff after winning his third MVP award. The perfect remedy for Green Bay’s Week 1 issues should be a Detroit squad that gave up a league-high 41 points in the opening.

(Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

The Falcons were not competitive in their Week 1 loss to Philadelphia, signaling that they may not be much better than last year’s 4-12 season. On opening night, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense seemed unbeatable. At 2020, the Buccaneers went 2-0 against the Falcons, winning 44-27 in Tampa Bay.

Patriots of New England (at New York Jets)

The Patriots jumped from 3.5-point favorites to 5.5-point favorites Monday morning for a reason. With Zach Wilson being sacked six times in Week 1, the Jets’ offensive line remains a huge concern. Bill Belichick has a knack for perplexing rookie quarterbacks. With a 102.6 passing rating in his first game, Mac Jones extended his preseason excellence.

Broncos, Denver (at Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Jaguars might be the NFL’s worst club for the second year in a row, with no wins over the previous year. The Jaguars’ defense is atrocious, allowing 37 points against Tyrod Taylor and the Texans. At this point in their NFL careers, Teddy Bridgewater is a better quarterback than Trevor Lawrence.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers’ powerful defense might make it difficult for any visiting team to win in Pittsburgh. After hosting the Ravens on Monday night, the Raiders have one less day to prepare.

49ers of San Francisco (at Philadelphia Eagles)

The Eagles have a chance to be one of the season’s biggest surprises, but they’ll have to do a lot more than beat the Falcons to do so. Jalen Hurts will be put to the test in San Francisco on Sunday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.