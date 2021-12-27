Best Bets To Win Straight Up For 2021 Pool: NFL Week 17 Survivor Pick Rankings

The NFL Week 17 schedule in 2021 has a number of games in which picking the straight-up winner shouldn’t be tough. Four clubs are favored by at least 13 points. On the road, the No. 1 seed in both the NFC and the AFC is favored by nearly a score.

The top-10 survivor pool picks for Week 17 are as follows:

1) Patriots of New England (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

With 13 losses and a minus-179 point differential, the Jaguars are bottom in the NFL. In the last two weeks, the Jaguars couldn’t even beat the Texans or Jets. The Patriots will not overlook the Jaguars because a win would guarantee them a playoff berth.

2) Buccaneers of Tampa Bay (at New York Jets)

Tampa Bay, which is still in contention for the NFC’s top spot, should have little issue defeating New York. Since Week 8, the Jets haven’t beaten a team with greater than four victories entering Week 17.

3) The 49ers of San Francisco (vs. Houston Texans)

Houston’s recent two-game winning run does not imply that things have suddenly turned around. San Francisco has twice as many victories and is still the superior team. Against the 49ers’ defense, Davis Mills will be brought back to earth.

Buffalo Bills (#4) (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons are 0-6 versus teams that had a winning record at the end of Sunday’s schedule. Only one club with a losing record has ever defeated the Bills. Buffalo has outscored its opponents 163 points, which is the most in the league.

The Indianapolis Colts are ranked No. 5 in the NFL (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)

The Raiders have only stayed in the postseason hunt by defeating backup quarterbacks in back-to-back weeks. Five of Las Vegas’ previous six games have ended in defeat. Indy’s only regulation loss since Week 3 came at the hands of the Buccaneers.

Green Bay Packers (6) (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

Green Bay has a 12-3 record to lead the NFL. With a 12-1 record in his last 13 starts, Aaron Rodgers is the MVP favorite. Minnesota has lost three of its last five games since beating the Packers 34-31 in Week 11.

7) Chiefs of Kansas City (at Cincinnati Bengals)

Kansas City is the league’s hottest team, with an eight-game winning streak entering Week 17. Since their last loss, the Chiefs have only given up more than 17 points once. For the first time since 2015, Cincinnati is attempting to win three games in a row.

8) Eagles of Philadelphia (at Washington Football Team)

