Best Bets To Win Straight Up For 2021 Pool: NFL Week 14 Survivor Pick Rankings

In Week 14, six teams are favored by more than a touchdown, providing several great selections for your NFL survivor pool in 2021. Only four of the 14 games on the schedule involve two clubs in the most recent postseason standings.

The top-10 survivor pool picks for Week 14 are as follows:

Green Bay Packers (#1) (vs. Chicago Bears)

Aaron Rodgers has won nine of his last ten starts, putting him in contention for the MVP award. With either Andy Dalton or Justin Fields at the helm, Chicago’s offense has been below average, scoring an NFC-worst 16.8 points per game. When the Packers beat the Bears 24-14 at Soldier Field, Fields was restricted to 174 passing yards.

2) Chargers of Los Angeles (vs. New York Giants)

The Giants have little chance of upsetting a playoff club on the road with Daniel Jones presumably out and backup quarterback Mike Glennon in concussion protocol. New York has a scoring offense that ranks in the bottom five in the league. The last time the Giants had more than one offensive touchdown was in Week 7. In terms of yards per play, the Chargers are in seventh place.

3) Chiefs of Kansas City (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)

The Chiefs have regained their status as one of the best teams in the NFL, while the Raiders haven’t looked like a postseason contender in nearly two months. During its five-game winning streak, Kansas City’s defense has been the best in the league. The streak includes a 41-14 thrashing of Las Vegas, which has been shut out in four of its last five games.

4) Titans of Tennessee (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Titans are still hurting, but the Jaguars are simply terrible. Jacksonville is 2-10, having won both of its games by a field goal or less. In their last six games, the Jaguars have averaged 10.7 points. Tennessee is coming off a bye week and has beaten Jacksonville four times in a row.

5) Broncos of Denver (vs. Detroit Lions)

After finally getting their first win, the Lions still have the poorest record in the NFL. The Broncos have crushed the easier half of their schedule, winning by double digits against the Jaguars, Giants, and Jets.

6) Seahawks of Seattle (at Houston Texans)

Since winning the season opener, the Texans have gone 1-10. Six of Houston’s last ten games have been decided by single digits. The Texans are lowest in terms of offensive and 30th in terms of points allowed. In Week 13, Russell Wilson looked much better, completing 30 of 37 passes.

7) Cowboys of Dallas (at Washington Football Team)

The Cowboys are still the best in the league. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.