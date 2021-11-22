Best Bets To Win Straight Up For 2021 Pool: NFL Week 12 Survivor Pick Rankings

When it comes to survivor pool picks for NFL Week 12, there aren’t any clear options.

Every team in first place has a bye or is playing an opponent with a.500 or higher record. On Sunday, no team is favored by more than six points.

The top-10 survivor pool picks for Week 12 of the 2021 season are as follows:

1) Cowboys of Dallas (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)

During their three-game losing streak, the Raiders have crumbled. During the losing streak, Las Vegas has been outscored 96-43. Derek Carr isn’t performing like a top-10 quarterback any longer. If Dallas’ offensive line can stop the Raiders’ pass rush, Las Vegas will have a hard time pulling off an upset.

Buffalo Bills (#2) (at New Orleans Saints)

Buffalo has struggled against quality opponents, but New Orleans has struggled since Jameis Winston’s season-ending injury. With Trevor Siemian at quarterback, the Saints are 0-3 thus far. Buffalo’s top-ranked defense will rebound against a 25th-ranked New Orleans offense in terms of yards per play.

3) Ravens of Baltimore (vs. Cleveland Browns)

Cleveland’s passing attack has been reduced to one of the worst in the NFL as a result of Baker Mayfield’s injury. Six of the Browns’ last eight games have seen them score 17 points or less. Cleveland has a 0-5 record against clubs with a winning record. The AFC North’s best team is Baltimore.

4) Bears of Chicago (at Detroit Lions)

With the exception of one week, picking against the Lions has been a winning survivor pool strategy.

Detroit will have the worst starting quarterback in Week 12 if Jared Goff is unable to return from injury. The Bears have won six of their last seven meetings with the Lions, including twice on Thanksgiving.

5) Buccaneers of Tampa Bay (at Indianapolis Colts)

According to ESPN, Antonio Brown has a good probability of returning against the Colts. Injuries have made things difficult for the Bucs in recent weeks, but when Tom Brady has his full arsenal of weapons, the offense is as potent as any in the NFL. Given Tampa’s ability to stop the run, this is a difficult matchup for Jonathan Taylor and Indianapolis.

6) Chargers of Los Angeles (at Denver Broncos)

Denver has been exposed by the best teams on its schedule, with the exception of a surprising win at Dallas. The Broncos averaged 15.4 points per game in losses to Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Cleveland. Los Angeles hasn’t lost to a team that isn’t in the playoffs yet. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.