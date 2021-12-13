Best Bets To Win Straight Up For 2021 Pool In NFL Week 15 Survivor Pick Rankings

For the 2021 NFL season, there are no bye weeks, therefore every club has a game in Week 15. Many of the league’s top contenders are meeting a team with a poor record, making several straight-up wins pretty straightforward to predict.

The top-10 survivor pool picks for Week 15 are as follows:

Arizona Cardinals (No. 1) (at Detroit Lions)

This is perhaps the simplest straight-up pick.

In the NFL, the Cardinals hold the best record. The Lions have the NFL’s worst record.

2) Cowboys of Dallas (at New York Giants)

The Cowboys are cruising through the NFC East, having easily dispatched all three division foes, including the Giants. With Daniel Jones at quarterback, New York has struggled. The Giants are as terrible as it gets in the NFC without their main quarterback.

3) Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Redskins (Carolina Panthers)

The Panthers have only beaten one quarterback since October ended: Colt McCoy. Against Carolina, Josh Allen should have a great game. The Panthers have one of the worst quarterback situations in the league, with Cam Newton and P.J. Walker splitting snaps.

4) Buccaneers of Tampa Bay (vs. New Orleans Saints)

The Jets are the only team the Saints have beaten in six games since losing Jameis Winston for the season. New Orleans is unable to stay up with Tampa Bay, which leads the NFL in scoring and boasts Tom Brady as the MVP favorite.

5) Dolphins of Miami (vs. New York Jets)

With five straight victories, Miami is one of the hottest teams in the NFL. During that time, the Dolphins have allowed 11.0 points per game. The Jets are 2-7 in Zach Wilson’s nine starts, averaging 14.2 points per game.

6) 49ers of San Francisco (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

In Week 15, the Falcons have yet to defeat a team with a winning record. The 49ers have won four of their last five games. Only one club with a.500 record has beaten the 49ers this season.

Cleveland Browns (#7) (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)

Not only have the Raiders lost five of their last six games, but they haven’t won a game in regulation since Oct. 24. Cleveland should be able to win despite having the NFL’s fifth-best defense.

Green Bay Packers (#8) (at Baltimore Ravens)

The Ravens are ready for Lamar Jackson to play on Sunday, but the offense had been struggling even before Jackson's ankle injury. The Ravens have lost three of their previous five games, averaging a loss per game.